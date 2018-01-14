Opioids, wildfires, PTSD among Florida Cabinet priorities

FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at the Women's Empowerment Panel, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the White House in Washington. Bondi wants new laws to protect people who report sexual misconduct, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam wants to make sure the state is prepared for a higher than normal risk for wildfires and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants to expand worker compensation benefits for first responders to include posttraumatic stress disorder. While Florida’s three Cabinet members can't sponsor or vote on bills, each is working with lawmakers to pass legislation. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo