News

Baker proposal seeks new steps to fight opioid addiction

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 02:35 PM

BOSTON

Gov. Charlie Baker is urging lawmakers to approve further steps aimed at curbing the opioid addiction scourge that has claimed thousands of lives in Massachusetts in recent years.

A legislative committee holds a hearing Tuesday on a bill filed by Baker. The Republican governor says it will help assure access to specialized treatment for people suffering from addiction.

The legislation would authorize police officers and medical professionals to bring high-risk individuals to substance abuse treatment centers, even against their will, for up to 72 hours.

The bill also seeks to establish standards for credentialing "recovery coaches," who help people to overcome addiction, and to allow all pharmacies to carry the overdose-reversal drug Naloxone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Baker says the legislation builds on a wide-ranging opioid abuse law he signed in 2016.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey

    A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway.

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey 1:25

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey
Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:33

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say
Man shot multiple times at Miami apartment complex, police say 1:14

Man shot multiple times at Miami apartment complex, police say

View More Video