Baker proposal seeks new steps to fight opioid addiction

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey

A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway.