News

Navy veteran sues SC hospital for cocaine misdiagnosis

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 03:49 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A U.S. Navy veteran is suing a hospital that he says misdiagnosed him as being a cocaine addict instead of suffering from gallbladder and pancreas disease.

The State newspaper in Columbia reports Eric Walker has sued Dorn Veterans Hospital in Columbia for its treatment of him when he went to the emergency room in May 2015 with severe abdominal pain.

The lawsuit filed in December says Walker's urine sample was switched with that of another patient. It says Dorn discharged Walker and offered him pamphlets about treatment of substance abuse.

Attorney Todd Lyle says the 47-year-old Walker was treated several days later at Lexington Medical Center Hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Walker is seeking unspecified damages.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Columbia likely will represent Dorn and the Veterans Administration. It declined comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

    Broward Sheriff’s Office identified Walder Saintelus, a 22-year-old former J.P. Taravella High School student, as the man shot and killed by the owner of a car he was breaking into in a Tamarac neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:33

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
South Florida Haitians react to Trump's derogatory remarks 1:10

South Florida Haitians react to Trump's derogatory remarks

View More Video