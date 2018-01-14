Taxes, driver debt, prevailing wages atop legislative agenda

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, speaks with reporters about the introduction of municipal retiree funding legislation outside the Senate chamber in Lansing, Mich. Among Meekhof's priorities in 2018 is repealing a state law that requires higher "prevailing" wages to be paid on state-financed construction projects. David Eggert, File AP Photo