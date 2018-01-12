News

Bill affecting stadiums on public land passes Florida House

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:36 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The Florida House of Representatives has passed a bill for the second straight year that would prohibit sports teams from constructing or renovating a facility on publicly-owned land.

The bill by Reps. Bryan Aliva and Manny Diaz passed 75-27 on Friday. The bill (HB 13) is identical to Aliva's bill from last year that the House passed before it died in the Senate.

It also requires that any sale of public land for a stadium or arena must be at fair market value.

If passed, it would not affect current leases. It would hamper efforts for Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays search for a new stadium.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Only one of the 10 professional sports franchises in Florida — Orlando City of Major League Soccer — has their facility on private land.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

    A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by god." The president signed a proclamation Thursday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. After the signing, reporters peppered the president with questions.

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 0:45

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event
Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks
Prolific robber hits two convenience stores in one night 1:06

Prolific robber hits two convenience stores in one night

View More Video