Bill affecting stadiums on public land passes Florida House

The Florida House of Representatives has passed a bill for the second straight year that would prohibit sports teams from constructing or renovating a facility on publicly-owned land.
The bill by Reps. Bryan Aliva and Manny Diaz passed 75-27 on Friday. The bill (HB 13) is identical to Aliva's bill from last year that the House passed before it died in the Senate.
It also requires that any sale of public land for a stadium or arena must be at fair market value.
If passed, it would not affect current leases. It would hamper efforts for Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays search for a new stadium.
Only one of the 10 professional sports franchises in Florida — Orlando City of Major League Soccer — has their facility on private land.
