Carney discusses offshore drilling proposal with Zinke

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:28 PM

DOVER, Del.

Delaware's Democratic governor says he is encouraged after speaking with U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about the Trump administration's plan to expand offshore drilling.

Carney spoke with Zinke by phone Friday, one day after sending Zinke a letter requesting a meeting to discuss the risks associated with new oil and gas drilling in the Atlantic.

Carney says Zinke accepted his invitation to visit Delaware to see firsthand what state officials say is at stake for Delaware, its beach communities, natural resources and economy if offshore drilling is expanded.

Some Democrats from other coastal states have complained that Trump and Zinke are being hypocritical by agreeing to a request by Florida's Republican governor to withdraw from the drilling plan, but not making the same accommodation to states with Democratic governors.

