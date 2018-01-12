The Latest: Trump arrives for 1st medical exam as president

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump walks with Gene Gibson, commanding officer at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet, as he arrives to meet with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump will be the patient, not the commander in chief offering comfort, when he visits the Walter Reed military hospital. Trump heads to the medical facility in the Maryland suburbs of Washington on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, for his first medical check-up as president. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo