FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump walks with Gene Gibson, commanding officer at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet, as he arrives to meet with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump will be the patient, not the commander in chief offering comfort, when he visits the Walter Reed military hospital. Trump heads to the medical facility in the Maryland suburbs of Washington on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, for his first medical check-up as president.
The Latest: Trump arrives for 1st medical exam as president

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:40 PM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Donald Trump's physical (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Donald Trump has arrived for his first medical checkup as president at Walter Reed military hospital. The president is undergoing a physical examination amid suggestions in a recent book and by his detractors that he's mentally unfit.

Trump's motorcade pulled into the medical facility in Bethesda, Maryland, outside Washington, on Friday afternoon for his first checkup.

The normally routine exam has taken on outsized importance given the tone of some of Trump's tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.

Some of the comments were published in Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." The White House has called it "complete fantasy."

Trump has pushed back against suggestions he's mentally unfit, saying he's "a very stable genius."

2 a.m.

President Donald Trump will be the patient, not the commander in chief offering comfort, when he visits the Walter Reed military hospital.

Trump heads to the medical facility in the Maryland suburbs of Washington on Friday for his first medical check-up as president.

But what has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the debate about his fitness for office that intensified following publication of an insider's account of Trump's first year as president.

Trump has pushed back hard against any suggestion that he's mentally unfit, declaring himself a "very stable genius."

Trump's two previous visits to Walter Reed were to cheer wounded service members.

