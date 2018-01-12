News

Replacing Hawaii's cesspools proves to be daunting task

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018

HONOLULU

Hawaii lawmakers are learning that their plan to have all the state's cesspools removed by 2050 will not be an easy task.

Lawmakers met Wednesday for an informational briefing about a new state Department of Health report describing the scope of the problem.

Cesspools are an outdated means of disposing sewage. There are about 88,000 cesspools in Hawaii, all of which need to be replaced with a septic tank or other modern unit.

The problem, however, is that it's unlikely many home owners will be able to afford an upgrade. County governments also might not be able to financially support people.

The department's report says the state's cesspools release about 53 million gallons (200 million liters) of raw sewage into the ground each day, representing a significant risk.

