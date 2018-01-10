News

Lawmakers to address care of developmentally disabled

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press

January 10, 2018

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

Lawmakers are proposing bills to bolster oversight of care for the developmentally disabled after a scathing federal audit said Maine was failing to protect such individuals.

A federal audit last year revealed the state didn't investigate untimely and unexplained deaths in group homes for the developmentally disabled. The state health department said it's since improved its practices.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Parker's bill would require the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to notify an advisory board when it received reports that an adult receiving adult developmental services has died as a result of abuse or neglect.

Democratic Rep. Dale Denno is sponsoring legislation to re-establish a state office that protects the interests of individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Hearings are not yet set for the bills.

