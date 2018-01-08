New York City Fire Department vehicles sit on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower, in New York, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. The department said a fire started around 7 a.m. Monday in the heating and air conditioning system of the building.
News

The Latest: 3 injured in Trump Tower heating system fire

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:06 PM

NEW YORK

The Latest on a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured three people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices. He wasn't there at the time.

Fire officials say two civilians and a firefighter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."

9:15 a.m.

New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured two people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."

9:10 a.m.

New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system caused smoke to billow from the roof and injured two people.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 a.m. Monday at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."

8:15 a.m.

Smoke has dwindled on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department of New York says it was called there around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.

About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.

There was no immediate report of injuries, or what caused the smoke-filled scene.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

7:50 a.m.

The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The department says it was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

