News

Bovine tuberculosis public meetings planned for NE Michigan

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 10:01 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LANSING, Mich.

State officials have scheduled a series of public meetings for this month in Michigan's northeastern Lower Peninsula to discuss bovine tuberculosis and related matters.

Bovine TB is an often-fatal disease that in recent decades has infected numerous cattle and deer in the region.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Natural Resources will host three gatherings for cattle producers and community members in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties. They will deal with pending changes to the state's bovine TB zoning order and the local deer herd.

Those meetings will be Jan. 16 in Hubbard Lake, Jan. 17 in Hillman and Jan. 18 in Mio.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The agriculture department will lead two additional meetings Jan. 23 in the Presque Isle County towns of Rogers City and Onaway.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Make-A-Wish flies 8-year-old boy to Florida to see alligators

    Eight-year-old Ryland Gallagher’s wish has always been to meet alligators and crocodiles. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made that wish come true for the Colorado Springs boy who suffers from cystic fibrosis.

Make-A-Wish flies 8-year-old boy to Florida to see alligators

Make-A-Wish flies 8-year-old boy to Florida to see alligators 2:06

Make-A-Wish flies 8-year-old boy to Florida to see alligators
Cold, but not below freezing, temperatures spare South Florida crops 1:53

Cold, but not below freezing, temperatures spare South Florida crops
Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief 0:53

Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

View More Video