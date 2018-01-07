Top state lawmaker prioritizes mastectomy insurance coverage

A top Rhode Island lawmaker says making sure that insurance covers all costs for a mastectomy is a top priority this year.
Democratic House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi says he has already introduced a bill to mandate coverage. The General Assembly's legislative session began Jan. 2.
Shekarchi says state law mandated insurance coverage for mastectomies in 2005, but insurers have since instituted high co-pays and deductibles.
He says breast cancer survivors have had to pay for necessary medical supplies after the surgery.
He wants insurers to cover all costs, without co-pays and deductibles.
Shekarchi introduced a similar measure late in the session last year. He says 40 co-sponsors signed on, including every female representative, despite the late introduction.
He says he introduced it immediately to show it's a top priority.
