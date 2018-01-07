News

Recovery group praises Cuomo's tough talk on opioids

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 10:09 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

A group representing substance abuse treatment professionals is praising new proposals from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to crack down on the opioid epidemic.

John Coppola, executive director of the New York Association of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers, said Cuomo's proposal was "loud and clear" that addiction prevention, treatment and recovery must be a priority.

In his state of the state address to lawmakers Wednesday, Cuomo said the state would sue pharmaceutical companies that violate rules on prescription monitoring and reporting. The Democrat also vowed to make it easier for more New Yorkers to get the help they need.

Coppola said lawmakers and Cuomo must now ensure they put enough funding in next year's budget to carry out the proposals.

