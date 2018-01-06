News

Nevada doctors voice concerns over opioid law implementation

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 02:12 PM

LAS VEGAS

Nevada's new opioid prescription law is only days old but doctors already are worried about how it might be implemented.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports physicians, lawyers and others expressed concerns this week to the state medical and dental boards over draft disciplinary rules for doctors who write improper prescriptions for pain medications.

Under the proposed rules, doctors who violate the new law five times would lose their licenses. The threshold on losing a license would be reduced to three violations by 2020.

Several doctors who attended the meeting say the proposed rules don't specify the exact conduct that could lead to penalties or the loss of medical licenses.

The doctors voiced concerns that they could be punished for relatively minor mistakes or employee errors.

