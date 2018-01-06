News

Despite DOJ move, Louisiana moving ahead with medical pot

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:56 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BATON ROUGE, La.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' dictate on federal marijuana prosecutions isn't slowing Louisiana plans to have medical marijuana available to patients by the summer.

Sessions announced the end to Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on legalized pot.

Supporters of Louisiana's medical marijuana program hope the state won't be targeted because it only allows medicinal, not recreational, marijuana. Acting U.S. Attorney Corey R. Amundson seemed to suggest Louisiana's burgeoning program won't be impacted.

Amundson oversees federal prosecutors in Louisiana's Middle District where both medical marijuana growing operations will be located. He said the pot cases handled by his office typically involve violence or unregulated trafficking.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement, Amundson said: "We do not anticipate a significant change in the federal enforcement of marijuana activities in this district."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Make-A-Wish flies 8-year-old boy to Florida to see alligators

    Eight-year-old Ryland Gallagher’s wish has always been to meet alligators and crocodiles. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made that wish come true for the Colorado Springs boy who suffers from cystic fibrosis.

Make-A-Wish flies 8-year-old boy to Florida to see alligators

Make-A-Wish flies 8-year-old boy to Florida to see alligators 2:06

Make-A-Wish flies 8-year-old boy to Florida to see alligators
Presenting the new and improved BUG-A-SALT 2.0! 1:01

Presenting the new and improved BUG-A-SALT 2.0!
Video shows man stealing Rolex during fireworks scare at Sawgrass Mills, police say 0:15

Video shows man stealing Rolex during fireworks scare at Sawgrass Mills, police say

View More Video