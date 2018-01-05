News

Florida hack exposed files of up to 30,000 Medicaid patients

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 07:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida officials say hackers may have accessed the personal information and medical records of up to 30,000 Medicaid recipients two months ago.

The state's Agency for Health Care Administration said in a Friday evening news release that one of its employees "was the victim of a malicious phishing email" on Nov. 15, and on Tuesday, agency leaders were notified about the preliminary findings of an Inspector General investigation. It found that hackers may have partly or fully accessed the enrollees' full names, Medicaid ID numbers, birthdates, addresses, diagnoses, medical conditions and Social Security numbers.

The agency said it "has no reason to believe" this information has been misused, but enrollees can call an agency hotline at 844-749-8327.

Meanwhile, the agency said it's training all employees on proper security protocol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself

    On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to get Lester to pull over, kept him talking and directed a Polk County deputy to Lester's location. Lester was arrested for DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane and for not wearing a seat belt.

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself 3:22

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself
Cold, but not below freezing, temperatures spare South Florida crops 1:53

Cold, but not below freezing, temperatures spare South Florida crops
Presenting the new and improved BUG-A-SALT 2.0! 1:01

Presenting the new and improved BUG-A-SALT 2.0!

View More Video