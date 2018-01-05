A look at prosecutors who will decide on marijuana crackdown

FILE - In this July 27, 2017 file photo, Bryan Schroder, then acting U.S. Attorney for Alaska, addresses reporters in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has put the top federal prosecutors in states that have legalized recreational marijuana back in charge of deciding whether to press pot cases there, but huge obstacles remain, starting with the fact that many of those U.S. attorneys are either brand new to the job or Obama-era holdovers. It's was unclear how Alaska's new U.S. attorney, Schroder, will handle marijuana in the Republican state with Libertarian leanings. Schroder said in a statement that one of his office's key principals is to follow federal law enforcement priorities, both at the national and local levels. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo