The Latest: 1M gallons of sewage spilled in Nantucket

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself

On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to get Lester to pull over, kept him talking and directed a Polk County deputy to Lester's location. Lester was arrested for DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane and for not wearing a seat belt.