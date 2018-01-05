Trump's tweeted choice for Florida governor enters the race

FILE - In this May 24, 2016 file photo, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. DeSantis announced Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, he’ll join a crowded field seeking to succeed Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who leaves office in early 2019 to term limits. DeSantis’ entry comes after President Donald Trump tweeted last month that DeSantis is "a brilliant young leader" who "would make a GREAT governor.” Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo