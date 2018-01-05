FILE - In this April 11, 2017 file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, center, signs a bill between Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, left, and House Speaker Michael Busch during a bill signing ceremony following the state's legislative session at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. Lawmakers are poised to act early in the upcoming legislative session on two high-profile issues: paid sick leave and medical marijuana. The General Assembly gathers Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Democrats, who control the assembly, are expected to make a priority of overriding Hogan's veto of paid sick leave for businesses with 15 or more employees.
News

Maryland lawmakers may act early on sick leave, medical pot

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:53 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland lawmakers are poised to act early in the upcoming legislative session on two high-profile issues: paid sick leave and medical marijuana.

The General Assembly gathers Wednesday.

Democrats, who control the assembly, are expected to make a priority of overriding Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of paid sick leave for businesses with 15 or more employees. The governor is supporting an alternative measure to phase in five days of sick leave for businesses with 25 or more employees in 2020. He says the measure supported by Democrats will hurt businesses. Democrats say their bill will affect about 700,000. It would take effect 30 days after a veto override.

Lawmakers plan a vote early in the session to expand the number of licenses to grow medical marijuana to include minority-owned businesses.

