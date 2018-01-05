Air Force members honored for 2016 Afghanistan resupply drop

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charlotte A. Raabe receives the Distinguished Flying Cross at Cannon Air Force Base just outside of Clovis, N.M., Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Raabe received the honor for her role in making a combat resupply drop of ammunition to ground forces in Afghanistan who were in danger of being overrun during an enemy attack on a forward operating base in January 2016. U.S. Air Force via AP Senior Airman Luke Kitterman