In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charlotte A. Raabe receives the Distinguished Flying Cross at Cannon Air Force Base just outside of Clovis, N.M., Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Raabe received the honor for her role in making a combat resupply drop of ammunition to ground forces in Afghanistan who were in danger of being overrun during an enemy attack on a forward operating base in January 2016.
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charlotte A. Raabe receives the Distinguished Flying Cross at Cannon Air Force Base just outside of Clovis, N.M., Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Raabe received the honor for her role in making a combat resupply drop of ammunition to ground forces in Afghanistan who were in danger of being overrun during an enemy attack on a forward operating base in January 2016. U.S. Air Force via AP Senior Airman Luke Kitterman
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charlotte A. Raabe receives the Distinguished Flying Cross at Cannon Air Force Base just outside of Clovis, N.M., Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Raabe received the honor for her role in making a combat resupply drop of ammunition to ground forces in Afghanistan who were in danger of being overrun during an enemy attack on a forward operating base in January 2016. U.S. Air Force via AP Senior Airman Luke Kitterman

News

Air Force members honored for 2016 Afghanistan resupply drop

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:45 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CLOVIS, N.M.

Two Air Force service members were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross on Friday for their roles in making a combat resupply drop of ammunition to ground forces in Afghanistan who were in danger of being overrun during an enemy attack on a forward operating base.

Officials of the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base in eastern New Mexico said Capt. Charlotte A. Raabe was a combat systems officer on a MC-130J special operations aircraft and Staff Sgt. Gary P. Bjerke the plane's loadmaster during the Jan. 5, 2016 engagement.

A morning ceremony for the two went off "beautifully" before dozens of fellow service members, according to Cannon Air Force Base spokesman JP Rebello.

Their award citations said enemy fire hit the aircraft multiple times as it successfully dropped the ammunition to a Special Forces team at the base, enabling a successful counterattack.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bjerke's identification of ground threats "prevented further successful emergency engagement with the aircraft," while Raabe's "decisive actions and expeditious recalculation of the combat airdrop" was key to the mission's success, the citations said.

Cannon base officials said Raabe is 29 and from Indian Harbour Beach, Florida. Bjerke is 25 and from Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The MC-130J is a commando version of the four-engine C-130 transport plane. It is used for low-level of refueling special operations aircraft and to resupply, deliver and pick up special operations personnel by airdrop and landing on remote airfields.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself

    On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to get Lester to pull over, kept him talking and directed a Polk County deputy to Lester's location. Lester was arrested for DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane and for not wearing a seat belt.

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself 3:22

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself
Cold, but not below freezing, temperatures spare South Florida crops 1:53

Cold, but not below freezing, temperatures spare South Florida crops
Presenting the new and improved BUG-A-SALT 2.0! 1:01

Presenting the new and improved BUG-A-SALT 2.0!

View More Video