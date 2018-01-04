News

Maria Chapa Lopez named Interim US Attorney in Florida

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:42 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TAMPA, Fla.

Maria Chapa Lopez has been named Interim U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

A Department of Justice news release says her appointment will take effect Friday.

Chapa Lopez has worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida since April 2000. She prosecuted drug trafficking and large-scale money laundering cases until April 2016, when she became the DOJ deputy attache in the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. Before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office, she served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps.

Chapa Lopez received her bachelor's degree from the University of Texas, her law degree from South Texas College of Law and her master's in law from the Judge Advocate General's School, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

    California resident Kate Cummings shot video of two playful orca whales in Moss Landing, California, on Jan. 2.

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California
Churros and Hot Chocolate! Miami's answer to the cold weather 1:02

Churros and Hot Chocolate! Miami's answer to the cold weather
'Narcissistic behaviors' face Cuba and the U.S., according to forecast from Santeria Ifa priests 1:38

'Narcissistic behaviors' face Cuba and the U.S., according to forecast from Santeria Ifa priests

View More Video