News

Woman with cancer marries in hospital hours before her death

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 11:35 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

A Connecticut woman fighting breast cancer got married at a hospital 18 hours before she died.

Heather Mosher was dressed in her wedding gown and lying in bed wearing an oxygen mask as she and David Mosher said "I do" Dec. 22 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford. The 31-year-old died the next day.

The East Windsor couple fell in love after meeting at a swing dancing class in 2015.

He told news organizations that on the day he planned to propose to her on Dec. 23, 2016, she was diagnosed with cancer. He went through with the proposal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They originally planned to marry Dec. 30, 2017, but doctors urged them to do it sooner. Their planned wedding day ended up being the date of her funeral.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

    The work we do, which will continue in 2018, helps the United States maintain its world leadership in space exploration and scientific discovery. Launches, discoveries and more exploration await in the year ahead.

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun
Computer outage causes delays at airports across the United States 0:44

Computer outage causes delays at airports across the United States
Watch as these beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge 1:09

Watch as these beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge

View More Video