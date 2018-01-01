Police: 2 killed in confrontation over drug debt in Florida

Authorities say a Florida man has been charged in the shooting deaths of two people on New Year's Eve.
A Palm Beach Post report says 26-year-old Joseph Bruny Jr. of Boynton Beach was denied bond Monday morning. He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.
Boynton Beach Police arrested Bruny on Sunday, shortly after finding the two male victims in a carport. Police said guns were found under each body.
A police report says Bruny told investigators he had sold marijuana to the men, and a confrontation started when he attempted to collect a debt Sunday.
In a WPEC-TV report , relatives identified the victims as 24-year-old Malcolm Frederick and 21-year-old Jamal Frederick.
Palm Beach County jail records did not show whether Bruny had retained an attorney.
