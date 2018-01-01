News

Police: 2 killed in confrontation over drug debt in Florida

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 01:36 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.

Authorities say a Florida man has been charged in the shooting deaths of two people on New Year's Eve.

A Palm Beach Post report says 26-year-old Joseph Bruny Jr. of Boynton Beach was denied bond Monday morning. He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Boynton Beach Police arrested Bruny on Sunday, shortly after finding the two male victims in a carport. Police said guns were found under each body.

A police report says Bruny told investigators he had sold marijuana to the men, and a confrontation started when he attempted to collect a debt Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a WPEC-TV report , relatives identified the victims as 24-year-old Malcolm Frederick and 21-year-old Jamal Frederick.

Palm Beach County jail records did not show whether Bruny had retained an attorney.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sunrise over Miami Beach on New Year's Day

    Watch as the sun rises over Miami Beach on New Year's Day 2018.

Sunrise over Miami Beach on New Year's Day

Sunrise over Miami Beach on New Year's Day 0:55

Sunrise over Miami Beach on New Year's Day
Watch as a man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police 2:12

Watch as a man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police
Woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 0:42

Woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House

View More Video