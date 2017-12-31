Unicorn, lime wedge, 'Sushi' ring in new year in Key West

In this Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, photo, provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Evalena Worthington practices her New Year's Eve descent from the top of a tall sailing vessel's mast, dockside at the Schooner Wharf Bar in Key West, Fla. The lowering of the pirate wench is one of several Key West drops planned to mark the arrival of 2018 late Sunday, Dec. 31. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Rob O'Neal