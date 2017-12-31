In this Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, photo, provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Evalena Worthington practices her New Year's Eve descent from the top of a tall sailing vessel's mast, dockside at the Schooner Wharf Bar in Key West, Fla. The lowering of the pirate wench is one of several Key West drops planned to mark the arrival of 2018 late Sunday, Dec. 31.
News

Unicorn, lime wedge, 'Sushi' ring in new year in Key West

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 03:38 PM

KEY WEST, Fla.

Thousands of people are expected to attend kitschy New Year's Eve celebrations in the southernmost city in the continental U.S.

Just before midnight, a female impersonator named Sushi will descend in a giant red high-heel shoe lowered from a balcony onto Key West's Duval Street.

In the Key West Historic Seaport, a "pirate wench" will be lowered from the top of a tall ship's mast. A conch shell, a Key lime wedge, a unicorn and a tuna also will drop at bars across the island.

Revelers in Key West will escape the frigid temperatures blasting much of the country. The National Weather Service expected temperatures Sunday to hover in the low 70s.

More than 200 dachshunds paraded with their owners through Key West earlier Sunday as a prelude to the evening's festivities.

