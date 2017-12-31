News

New Year's Eve wind chill in Detroit forecast below zero

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 03:40 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

DETROIT

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for southeastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula this New Year's Eve.

Weather service forecasters predict wind chills to drop Sunday night to as low as -16 in Sandusky. In Detroit the wind chill on Sunday night is expected to be -5. The wind chill advisory for southeastern Michigan is from 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday. The weather service warns of frost bite and hypothermia risks. Wind chills in parts of the Upper Peninsula are forecast at between -25 and -30 degrees.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that the National Weather Service's Grand Rapids office says 19.9 inches of snow fell in 48 hours as of 7 p.m. Saturday in Muskegon. It's the greatest two-day snowfall total in Muskegon since January 2012.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • At King Mango Strut, Miami spoofs a wacky 2017

    The 36th annual King Mango Strut Parade in Coconut Grove spoofed President Donald Trump, Hurricane Irma and more only-in-Florida stories on New Year’s Eve 2017.

At King Mango Strut, Miami spoofs a wacky 2017

At King Mango Strut, Miami spoofs a wacky 2017 1:17

At King Mango Strut, Miami spoofs a wacky 2017
Folks, it is cold! Niagara Falls partially freezes 0:36

Folks, it is cold! Niagara Falls partially freezes
Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

View More Video