New nursing apprenticeship program to start Jan. 29

December 30, 2017 09:37 AM

SLIDELL, La.

A new nursing apprenticeship program will start its first class Jan. 29 in a New Orleans suburb.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says it got a $1.5 million federal grant last year both to set up the program with Ochsner Health System and to double the total number of apprentices statewide over three years.

There are 50 apprentice programs around Louisiana , combining classroom and on-the-job training.

The New Orleans Advocate reports there are 20 people in the inaugural nursing class offered through Northshore Technical Community College in Slidell.

Those who complete the yearlong program will earn an associate's degree in practical nursing.

The U.S. Labor Department announced the grant in October 2016, saying Louisiana also would work to expand opportunities in information technology and to increase apprenticeship access to under-represented groups.

