News

New Mexico base is home to US Air Force's top nurse for 2017

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 12:59 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 18 MINUTES AGO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The U.S. Air Force has named its top nurse for 2017 and the award goes to a nurse practitioner stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Maj. Cindy Callisto is assigned to the 377th Medical Group. She says the honor comes as a shock.

Callisto says she enjoys her patients and staff and feels like she owes it to them to do her best. She credits her team with helping her through an undermanned summer at Kirtland, where staffing levels fell to 50 percent during one of the most critical times of the year.

Originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, Callisto joined the Air Force in 2000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Callisto says she has aspirations of being a chief nurse someday and mentoring other nurses with an aim toward retaining more young airmen.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Broward police are looking for suspects involved in the shooting of a 22-year-old woman

    Broward police are searching for several men related to the shooting of Racquel Amore, 22, at a bar in Lauderdale Lakes last Thursday. The men fled in a Mercedes-Benz and in a Toyota Camry.

Broward police are looking for suspects involved in the shooting of a 22-year-old woman

Broward police are looking for suspects involved in the shooting of a 22-year-old woman 3:59

Broward police are looking for suspects involved in the shooting of a 22-year-old woman
Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was
Video shows moments before victim is shot to death 2:01

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

View More Video