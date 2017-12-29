News

Illinois governor again rejects elderly home care plan

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 05:39 PM

CHICAGO

Gov. Bruce Rauner has again vetoed plans to prevent changes his administration want to make to in-home services aimed at keeping elderly Illinois residents out of nursing homes.

The Republican issued a veto message on Friday, saying the bill would reduce the ability "to assess and serve Illinois' elderly and persons with disabilities."

However, advocates of the proposal say changing in-home services could result in more expensive nursing home care. The plan would've put eligibility standards Rauner wants changed into law.

Roughly 36,000 Illinoisans age 60 and older are enrolled in the Community Care Program. Among other changes, Rauner wants to implement another option called the Community Reinvestment Program he says would better serve seniors and provide more flexibility.

Rauner has previously blocked similar plans.

