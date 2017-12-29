News

Deputies: Florida woman fatally shot misbehaving puppy

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 08:55 AM

CANTONMENT, Fla.

A Florida woman is accused of fatally shooting a pit bull puppy that she said was misbehaving.

The Pensacola News Journal reports 27-year-old Amanda Cay Carpenter was charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public following the Dec. 15 incident at a mobile home park in Pensacola.

An Escambia County Sheriff's arrest report says Carpenter told investigators the 9-month-old puppy chewed up and damaged several items in her room. She tried to discipline the dog by putting it in a kennel, but it wouldn't go inside.

The report says Carpenter grabbed the dog and it tried to bite her face. Deputies say she took the dog outside and shot it multiple times.

She remains in jail on a $20,000 bond. Jail records don't list a lawyer.

