Martin Shkreli's ex-lawyer found guilty of financial fraud

FILE- In this Dec. 17, 2015, file courtroom sketch, from left, defense attorney Baruch White, pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli, defense attorney Jonathan Sack and co-defendant Evan Greebel, appear in court in New York. Greebel, a lawyer accused of helping Shkreli cover up a financial fraud, was convicted of conspiracy charges Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, by a federal jury in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)