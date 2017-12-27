News

NYC's lone polar bear is euthanized; he had kidney failure

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 06:00 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

New York City's only polar bear has been euthanized at the Bronx Zoo. Officials say the 26-year-old animal was suffering from acute kidney failure.

The Wildlife Conservation Society announced Wednesday that Tundra was euthanized Saturday at the Bronx Zoo. He was born there in 1991.

The organization says Tundra had chronic kidney disease and progressive arthritis that worsened despite treatment. The median life expectancy for male polar bears in zoos is under 21.

Zoo director Jim Breheny (breh-HEE'-nee) says Tundra "remained extremely active and playful until just before his death." He calls Tundra "an important ambassador for his species."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tundra became the city's sole polar bear when 27-year-old Gus was euthanized at the Central Park Zoo in 2013.

The Bronx Zoo doesn't plan to acquire another polar bear.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve

    Police and community leaders hold a press conference to warn people not to shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve. Each year, police and community leaders warn people that what goes up must come down. Stray bullets kill or injure random victims. Says Rev. Jerome Starling, who lost a 5-year-old niece to gunfire 20 years ago: "It's not manly; it's senseless showboating."

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 0:51

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve
Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go
Police looking for kidnapping, robbery suspects in Miami 0:14

Police looking for kidnapping, robbery suspects in Miami

View More Video