News

Judge: Florida dad used bad judgment leaving boys in hot car

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 06:45 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

DAVIE, Fla.

A Florida man is accused of child abuse for leaving his two young children in a hot car while he searched a junk yard for car parts.

The SunSentinel reports that during a Sunday bond hearing, Broward Judge Merrilee Erlich told 28-year-old Alan Aneuris Luna that he used "very bad judgment."

An arrest report said someone called 911 because the boys, ages 6 and 7, were crying. They wouldn't open the car door because the store manager and other customers were strangers. When firefighters arrived, the boys finally opened the door. They were treated and released.

It was 78 degrees in Davie on Saturday, Paramedics estimated they were in the car for over an hour.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Luna's attorney said the boys were old enough to open the door if they felt trapped.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

    An approximately 15-foot great white shark circled a boat off of the South Carolina coast.

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina 0:47

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

Police looking for kidnapping, robbery suspects in Miami 0:14

Police looking for kidnapping, robbery suspects in Miami
Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 0:39

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba

View More Video