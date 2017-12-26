News

Man, 97, fatally struck by car while crossing Florida road

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 06:43 AM

KISSIMMEE, Fla.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 97-year-old man died when a car hit him as he tried to cross a road in Florida.

Sgt. Kim Montes said in a news release that the man was driving in Kissimmee, which is near Orlando, on Christmas night when he got two flat tires.

She said he got out of the car around 7:30 p.m. Monday and tried to cross the street. She said the 52-year-old driver of couldn't avoid hitting the man.

The man was declared dead at a hospital. His name wasn't released.

The crash is under investigation.

