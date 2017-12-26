News

New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 02:04 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

SANTA FE, N.M.

Six New Mexico hospitals will be fined a portion of their Medicare payments in the coming year for having higher rates of patient injury and infections.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports hospitals on the list include Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe; University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian Medical Center in Albuquerque; Gallup Indian Medical Center; Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo and Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock.

The rates of injury and infection have dropped from 2016, when some 30 hospitals in New Mexico were penalized. Under the Affordable Care Act, there are financial incentives for hospitals to reduce infections and injuries.

According to federal officials, facilities in larger metropolitan areas and those that serve higher poverty populations were cited more often than hospitals elsewhere.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect

    A suspect was shot and wounded early Sunday by Miami officers at 5815 NW 18th Avenue around 3:30 am.

Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect

Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect 1:10

Police shooting in Liberty City injures suspect
Aventura police holds press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall 0:55

Aventura police holds press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall
Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 0:28

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting

View More Video