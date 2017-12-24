News

Lawmakers want to re-stablish advocacy office for disabled

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 12:44 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

A Democratic lawmaker is sponsoring legislation to re-establish the independent office of advocacy that oversaw services for the developmentally disabled.

Maine Public reports that legislative leaders have approved a review of a bill that could re-establish that office. Lawmakers abolished the office in 2012.

Last summer, the inspector general of the federal Department of Health and Human Services found the state was doing an unsatisfactory job in overseeing services to the developmentally disabled. The state health department said it's since improved its practices.

Democratic Rep. Dale Denno is sponsoring legislation to re-establish the office.

The report faulted the state for not investigating all deaths of the disabled in the care of various providers. The report faulted the state for only investigating 5 percent of abuse complaints received.

