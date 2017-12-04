News

More child sex assault cases coming for Florida ex-coach

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 04:18 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PENSACOLA, Fla.

Florida prosecutors will pursue seven additional child sexual assault cases against a former high school football coach and church leader already convicted of similar charges.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that the cases will be brought against former Tate High School football assistant coach and church leader Charlie Hamrick. Last week, a jury found Hamrick guilty of six counts of capital sexual battery of a child under the age of 12, and he was sentenced to six consecutive life prison terms.

In that case, Hamrick was convicted of assaulting a close family friend from the ages of 8 to 11.

Hamrick still has pending charges in other cases including molestation, fondling and several financial crimes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hamrick was arrested in March and accused of assaulting minors over nearly two decades.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion

    A partial implosion of the Pontiac Silverdome has failed to bring down the upper section of the Detroit Lions' former home.

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion 1:53

Detroit Silverdome Stadium still stands after failed implosion
Explosions rocking residents near Miami-Dade rock quarry 2:19

Explosions rocking residents near Miami-Dade rock quarry
‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

View More Video