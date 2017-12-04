Sanofi says it is cooperating with gov't on dengue vaccine

Dr. Ng Su-Peing, global medical head at Sanofi Pasteur, the manufacturer of dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, speaks at a news conference in suburban Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. The manufacturer of the dengue vaccine whose use was suspended by the Philippines last week after a study showed risks of severe cases in people without previous infection says it is working to resolve those fears. Bullit Marquez AP Photo