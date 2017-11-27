News

Train carrying molten sulfur derails in Florida

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 07:58 AM

LAKELAND, Fla.

A train hauling molten sulfur has derailed in Florida and officials are asking nearby residents to stay inside their homes.

Polk County Fire Rescue officials said in a Facebook post that a crew was returning from a medical call early Monday when they saw a train with several overturned cars.

Hazmat crews are working with CSX railroad, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and state officials to investigate the crash. The road near the site is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Officials said no one is being asked to evacuate.

Molten sulfur is used in making sulfuric acid, rubber, detergents, fungicides and fertilizers.

Lakeland is between Tampa and Orlando in central Florida.

