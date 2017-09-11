Aircraft carrier is rushed to the hurricane-battered Keys

Kelly McClenthen returns to see the flood damage to her home with her boyfriend Daniel Harrison in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
A rough surf surrounds Boynton Beach inlet as Hurricane Irma hits in Boynton Beach, Fla.
South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Jim Rassol
A street is flooded as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A houses is surrounded by water as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A person walks through a street lined with debris and fallen trees as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
The eye of Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
The metal canopy at a gasoline station is shown after it was overturned by high winds brought on by Hurricane Irma, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in North Miami, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
A boat rests on its side in what is normally six feet of water in Old Tampa Bay, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Hurricane Irma, and an unusual low tide pushed water out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
A palm tree blows in the wind as Hurricane Irma hits in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
An American flag is torn as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Flood waters rise around signs at the Haulover Marine Center at Haulover Park as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in North Miami Beach, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
A floundered boat is shown at the Haulover Marine Center at Haulover Park as Hurricane Irma passes by Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in North Miami Beach, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Heavy rains flood the streets in the Coconut Grove area in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, during Hurricane Irma.
Alan Diaz
AP Photo
Iris Belen, left, and Mouad El jamil watch weather updates on their phone after evacuating from their home to a shelter as Hurricane Irma approaches in Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A car is parked on a flooded road as Hurricane Irma passes, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Surfside, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Palm Bay officer Dustin Terkoski walks over debris from a two-story home at Palm Point Subdivision in Brevard County, Fla., after a tornado touched down on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Red Huber
Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Mary Della Ratta, 94, sits in shelter after evacuating her home with the help of police last night ahead of Hurricane Irma in Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. "I'm afraid of what's going to happen. I don't know what I'll find when I go home," said Della Ratta whose husband passed away ten years ago. "I have nobody. I'm all alone in this world."
David Goldman
AP Photo
A crane atop a high-rise under construction in downtown Miami collapsed Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma. The crane collapsed in a bayfront area filled with hotels and high-rise condo and office buildings, near AmericanAirlines Arena, according to a tweet from the City of Miami.
Gideon J. Ape via AP)
Umbrellas held by Janesse Brown, left, and her daughter Briana Johnson, 12, right, get torn apart by strong winds as Kyra Johnson, 8 watch, while they tried to visit Southbank Riverwalk in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, as Hurricane Irma passes the area.
The Florida Times-Union via AP
Bob Self
Members of the Raymond family, from left, Joe, Laura and their daughter Caitlin, 12, leave the fourth floor apartment of Joe's mother where they rode out Hurricane Irma to return to their low lying home a mile away in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Joe Raymond carries a dog crate while leaving his mother's fourth floor apartment where he rode out Hurricane Irma with his family to return to their low lying home a mile away in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Caitlin Raymond, 12, checks on her cats as she leaves with her family from her Grandmother's fourth floor apartment where they rode out Hurricane Irma to return to their low lying home a mile away in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Laura and Joe Raymond pack up their truck to leave the fourth floor apartment of Joe's mother where they rode out Hurricane Irma to return to their low lying home a mile away in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Laura Raymond walks down the stairs with a flashlight while leaving her mother-in-law's fourth floor apartment where she rode out Hurricane Irma with her family to return to their low lying home a mile away in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Brian Baker, of Valrico, Fla., cuts up an Oak tree that fell across Falling Leaves Drive after Hurricane Irma passed through the area, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Valrico, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Brian Baker, of Valrico, Fla., cuts an Oak tree that fell across Falling Leaves Drive after Hurricane Irma passed through the area, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Valrico, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
People tend to a car that flipped over on Cape Coral Parkway during Hurricane Irma, in Cape Coral, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
A roof is strewn across a home's lawn as Rick Freedman checks his neighbor's damage from Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Pam trees stand ripped of their fronds in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Evacuees leave the Germain Arena, which was used as an evacuation shelter for Hurricane Irma in Estero, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Evacuees leave the Germain Arena, which was used as an evacuation shelter for Hurricane Irma, which passed through yesterday, in Estero, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Evacuees, from left, Dennis Larios, Odaliz Larios, Jennifer Larios and Kevin Renoso, wait to leave the Germain Arena, which was used as an evacuation shelter for Hurricane Irma, which passed through yesterday, in Estero, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
A car sits in a flooded parking lot outside the Germain Arena, which was used as an evacuation shelter for Hurricane Irma, which passed through yesterday, in Estero, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
A man returns to his flooded home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
A sinking boat is surrounded by debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma at Sundance Marine in Palm Shores, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Red Huber
Floodwaters surround a business on US 1 in Rockledge, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurricane Irma blew through Brevard County.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Red Huber
A man walks by damage from Hurricane Irma at Sundance Marine in Palm Shores, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Red Huber
Kissimmee residents Robert Gonzalez, his wife Maria and son David, 10, survey the flooded Town & Country Drive in front of their home in Kissimmee, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Orlando Sentinel via AP
Jacob Langston
Boats are partially submerged in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
Motorists turn around after a levee from a phosphate plant ruptured from rain and wind associated with Hurricane Irma on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Homeland, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Bayardo Perez prepares to dismantle the mangled tin roof of his shed in Sweetwater, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11. Inland communities like Sweetwater were spared the storm surge from Hurricane Irma, but streets were swamped, fences and trees fell, cars got stuck in floodwater, and the ground will remain saturated as trillions of gallons of ocean water flow south through the Everglades.
Jason Dearen
AP Photo
Cars with water up over the doors are parked in a downtown neighborhood after Hurricane Irma brought floodwaters to in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, Sept. 11, 2017,
John Raoux
AP Photo
A City of Tybee police officer checks the well being of a resident fleeing her flooded home on Tybee Island, Ga., Monday, Sept., 11, 2017. Parts of the coastal Georgia island suffered from Tropical Storm Irma.
Stephen B. Morton
AP Photo
Joey Spalding walks back to his truck down the street where he lives, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, on Tybee Island, Ga. Spalding just finished repairing his house from nine inches of water after Hurricane Matthew past the island last year. He said the Tropical Storm Irma brought three feet of storm surge into his living room today.
Stephen B. Morton
AP Photo
Pedestrians walk by a flooded car on a street as Tropical Storm Irma hits Charleston, S.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Mic Smith
AP Photo
Boats, some partially submerged, float in a canal in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
A boat is partially submerged in a canal in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP Photo
A view of a boats washed ashore at Watson Island in the Hurricane Irma aftermath on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Herald via AP
David Santiago
Steve Miccio secures a tree limb with a rope as he and others work to remove the tree from the roof of his Gulf Road home Tarpon Springs, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Miccio and his family were not home at the time when the tree fell. Hurricane Irma brought heavy wind and rain as it passed Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Chris Urso
This image released by the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners shows debris along the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Recovery along the island chain continues after Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane then.
Monroe County Board of County Commission via AP
Sammy Clark
This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows Philipsburg, Sint Maarten on Aug. 25, 2016, and Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurricane Irma. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. The island known as St. Martin in English is divided between French Saint-Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten.
DigitalGlobe via AP)
Stephen Miccio, 27, walks over downed tree limbs in the backyard of his home along Gulf Road in Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Tarpon Springs, Fla. Miccio along with his family were not at their Tarpon Springs home when Hurricane Irma slammed into the Tampa Bay region.
Tampa Bay Times via AP
Chris Urso
This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows Providenciales, in Turks and Caicos Islands on Jan 1, 2016, and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, after Hurricane Irma. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees.
DigitalGlobe via AP)
Gov. Rick Scott talks to reporters during a news conference, at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Opa-Locka, Fla. Gov. Scott flew over the Florida Keys to assess damage from Hurricane Irma.
Alan Diaz
AP Photo
Local residents arriving to check on their boats pass by a sailboat resting on the bottom at Lang's Marina after Hurricane Irma moved through, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in St. Mary's, Ga.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Local resident Michael Whitemore passes a swamped shrimp boat as he checks to see if a friend's boat survived at Lang's Marina after Hurricane Irma moved through, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in St. Mary's, Ga.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
U.S. Coast Guard Vice Admiral Karl Schultz speaks during a news conference, at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Opa-Locka, Fla. Vice Admiral Karl Schultz and Gov. Scott flew over the Florida Keys to assess damage from Hurricane Irma.
Alan Diaz
AP Photo
A sailboat washed ashore at Watson Island in the Hurricane Irma aftermath Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Miami.
Miami Herald via AP
David Santiago
