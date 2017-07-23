Report: 2 Miami-Dade cities at bottom for new home buyers

A new report lists two South Florida cities as among the nation's worst for first-time homebuyers.
The report from the financial Web site, WalletHub, ranks Miami Beach as the fourth-worst small-city market and Miami as the fifth-worst large-city market for first-time home-purchasers.
Among the criteria used was affordability, rent-to-price ratio, recreation, friendliness and property crimes.
Miami Beach had the highest property crime rate among the 300 cities listed in WalletHub's report.
