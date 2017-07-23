News

July 23, 2017 4:13 AM

Report: 2 Miami-Dade cities at bottom for new home buyers

The Associated Press
MIAMI

A new report lists two South Florida cities as among the nation's worst for first-time homebuyers.

The report from the financial Web site, WalletHub, ranks Miami Beach as the fourth-worst small-city market and Miami as the fifth-worst large-city market for first-time home-purchasers.

Among the criteria used was affordability, rent-to-price ratio, recreation, friendliness and property crimes.

Miami Beach had the highest property crime rate among the 300 cities listed in WalletHub's report.

