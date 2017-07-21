Ohio veteran can keep ducks to relieve PTSD, depression

FILE – In this July 10, 2014, file photo, Iraq War veteran Darin Welker holds one of his ducks at his home in West Lafayette, Ohio. West Lafayette Village Council members voted Tuesday, July 18, 2017, to grant a variance allowing Welker to keep pet ducks he says help relieve his post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, the Coshocton Tribune reported. The Tribune via AP, File Trevor Jones