Hawaii Big Island still has most medical marijuana users

Recently released data by the state Department of Health indicates the trend of medical marijuana patients in Hawaii is changing.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2tj53TD ), according to the data released Friday, 38 percent of the 17,591 patients registered in Hawaii's medical marijuana program were located on Hawaii Island. That's down from 40 percent in March and 42 percent in December.
Meanwhile, the percentage of patients hailing from Oahu has jumped from 25 percent in December to 29 percent last month, a more than 1,300-patient increase. The Big Island's patient count increased by about 300 people in that same time.
The state Department of Health began posting data in 2015.
