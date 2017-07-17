News

July 17, 2017 4:06 AM

Water meter glitches result in bigger bills in Hollywood

The Associated Press
HOLLYWOOD, Fla.

Residents in one South Florida city are finding out that they have some hefty water bills coming up.

Due to a glitch with water meters, 170 customers in Hollywood were under-billed and are receiving corrected statements. City spokeswoman Raelin Storey told the Sun-Sentinel customers will get up to 60 months to pay off the balances and that the city will offer a 50 percent discount.

Storey said the average water bill is $122 a month for using 700 cubic feet of water, but if the meter isn't working, the same bill would be only about $50.

The highest bill was $140,000, went to a 24-unit condominium complex, or about $5,800 for each unit. The smallest bill is $20 for a single month, at a single-family home.

