Montana faces double quandary over Medicaid expansion

Montana officials are touting the dramatic drop in the state's medically uninsured because of expanded Medicaid. But they are now under pressure to reduce the number of new Medicaid enrollees.
Unlike Medicaid expansion programs in other states, Montana charges premiums, is linked to a job training program and will end in 2019 if state lawmakers decline to renew it.
Since going into effect in January of last year, nearly 80,000 of the state's residents have enrolled for expanded Medicaid — much more than the 33,000 the state had projected by this time.
Critics say the higher-than-expected number could be unsustainable and they want state officials to be just as aggressive about getting people off the program as they have been in enticing the working poor to enroll.
