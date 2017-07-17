In this Friday, July 7, 2017, photo, Tammie Jackson, and her husband, Travis Jackson of Butte, Mont., discuss their Medicaid program benefits at their home in Helena, Mont. Tammie, who was uninsured until she enrolled in Montana's expanded Medicaid program, receives medical care for a host of health issues, including a back injury that has kept from returning to her job cleaning hotel rooms. Montana officials who tout the dramatic drop in the state's medically uninsured due to expanded Medicaid, are now under pressure to reduce the number of new Medicaid enrollees.
July 17, 2017 3:22 AM

Montana faces double quandary over Medicaid expansion

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press
BUTTE, Mont.

Montana officials are touting the dramatic drop in the state's medically uninsured because of expanded Medicaid. But they are now under pressure to reduce the number of new Medicaid enrollees.

Unlike Medicaid expansion programs in other states, Montana charges premiums, is linked to a job training program and will end in 2019 if state lawmakers decline to renew it.

Since going into effect in January of last year, nearly 80,000 of the state's residents have enrolled for expanded Medicaid — much more than the 33,000 the state had projected by this time.

Critics say the higher-than-expected number could be unsustainable and they want state officials to be just as aggressive about getting people off the program as they have been in enticing the working poor to enroll.

