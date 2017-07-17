Health plan hinges on the young, but they're a tough sell

In this July 12, 2017, photo, Julian Senn-Raemont poses for a portrait in downtown Woodstock, Ill. The 24-year-old writer-musician hasn't known a world without a health care safety net and hates being forced by law to get coverage. Insurers need young, healthy enrollees like him to keep premiums down for everyone something Republicans building a replacement for the Affordable Care Act have addressed with gap-in-coverage penalties and lower prices for some young adults. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo