NY Senate's heroin task force headed to Long Island

A special legislative task force examining the scourge of heroin and opioid abuse is coming to Long Island.
The New York state Senate's Joint Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction is scheduled to meet Wednesday at the NYU Winthrop Hospital Research and Academic Center in Mineola.
Similar meetings have been held around the state as the task force seeks to understand how the increase in overdoses and addiction is impacting local communities.
The panel is expected to hear from law enforcement officials, addiction experts, health care professionals, and recovering addicts and their loved ones.
Lawmakers included more than $200 million in this year's state budget for efforts to prevent and fight addiction.
Comments