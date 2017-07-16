News

July 16, 2017 8:56 PM

Firefighters extinguish blaze on roof of SpaceX building

The Associated Press
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla.

Fire officials say they have extinguished a blaze on the roof of a SpaceX building on Florida's Atlantic coast.

Local news media report that Brevard County Fire Rescue and Canaveral Fire Rescue responded to reports of the blaze at Port Canaveral shortly after 5 p.m., and the fire was put out by 8 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Quinones of Canaveral Fire Rescue told reporters a passing driver had spotted flames coming from the roof of the building.

SpaceX is a company that designs, manufactures and launches rockets and spacecraft. It has delivered cargo to the International Space Station and returned a spacecraft from orbit.

