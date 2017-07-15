FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans’ latest health care plan would create winners and losers among Americans up and down the income ladder, and across age groups.
FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans’ latest health care plan would create winners and losers among Americans up and down the income ladder, and across age groups. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans’ latest health care plan would create winners and losers among Americans up and down the income ladder, and across age groups. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo

News

July 15, 2017 8:04 AM

Major insurance groups call part of health bill 'unworkable'

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Two of the insurance industry's most powerful organizations say a crucial provision in the Senate Republican health care bill allowing the sale of bare-bones policies is "unworkable in any form."

The criticism was lodged in an unusual joint statement by America's Health Care Plans and the BlueCross BlueShield Association.

It is a blow to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's efforts to line up enough Republican votes to push the health care legislation through the Senate next week.

The provision was written by conservative Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who says it will drive down premiums. McConnell hopes it will win conservative support for the overall bill, but moderates are worried it will reduce coverage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Camp Metrotown build bonds over social injustice

Camp Metrotown build bonds over social injustice 5:08

Camp Metrotown build bonds over social injustice
Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land
Robber, hands full with cash and lotto tickets, stuffs gun into pants 1:35

Robber, hands full with cash and lotto tickets, stuffs gun into pants

View More Video