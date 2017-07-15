China cremates body of jailed Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo

Participants hold photos of Liu Xiaobo, right, and his wife Liu Xia during a vigil honoring Liu Xiaobo's legacy and to protest continued human rights abuses in China, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York. China's most prominent political prisoner died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
Liu Yunpeng, director of Oncology Department of the The First Hospital of China Medical University talks about the treatment of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo prior to his death in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, China's most prominent political prisoner, died Thursday at a hospital in the country's northeast following a battle with liver cancer, officials said.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
Coils of barbed wire top a fence next to an apartment building where Liu Xia, the wife of Chinese dissident and Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, had been living under house arrest in Beijing, Friday, July 14, 2017. Imprisoned for all the seven years since he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Liu Xiaobo never renounced the pursuit of human rights in China, insisting on living a life of "honesty, responsibility and dignity." China's most prominent political prisoner died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Mark Schiefelbein
AP Photo
Security guards stand at the gates of an apartment complex where Liu Xia, the wife of Chinese dissident and Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, had been living under house arrest in Beijing, Friday, July 14, 2017. Imprisoned for all the seven years since he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Liu Xiaobo never renounced the pursuit of human rights in China, insisting on living a life of "honesty, responsibility and dignity." China's most prominent political prisoner died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Mark Schiefelbein
AP Photo
A portrait of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo is displayed for mourning during a demonstration outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Officials say China's most prominent political prisoner, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has died. He was 61.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
A plainclothes Chinese security guard attempts to stop a photographer from taking photos of an apartment building where Liu Xia, the wife of Chinese dissident and Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, had been living under house arrest in Beijing, Friday, July 14, 2017. Imprisoned for all the seven years since he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Liu Xiaobo never renounced the pursuit of human rights in China, insisting on living a life of "honesty, responsibility and dignity." China's most prominent political prisoner died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Mark Schiefelbein
AP Photo
In this photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, people attend the of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo during his funeral at a funeral parlor in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China says the body of Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer, has been cremated. The government of the city of Shenyang in northeastern China, where Liu was treated, said in a briefing that the cremation took place Saturday morning in a ceremony attended by family and friends.
Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP)
In this photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, Liu Xia, center, wife of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, holds a portrait of him during his funeral at a funeral parlor in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China says the body of Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer, has been cremated. The government of the city of Shenyang in northeastern China, where Liu was treated, said in a briefing that the cremation took place Saturday morning in a ceremony attended by family and friends.
Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP)
An exile Tibetan carries a placard featuring photos of late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Xiaobo Liu, China's most famous political prisoner, during a candlelit vigil to mourn Liu's death, in Dharmsala, India, Friday, July 14, 2017. Liu died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Ashwini Bhatia
AP Photo
An exile Tibetan participates in a candlelit vigil to mourn the death of late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Xiaobo Liu, China's most famous political prisoner, in Dharmsala, India, Friday, July 14, 2017. Liu died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Ashwini Bhatia
AP Photo
An exile Tibetan carries a portrait of late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Xiaobo Liu, China's most famous political prisoner, as she joins others during a candlelit vigil to mourn Liu's death, in Dharmsala, India, Friday, July 14, 2017. Liu died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Ashwini Bhatia
AP Photo
A computer screen shows an image of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo during a ceremony to mourn late Liu, China's most famous political prisoner, at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, July 14, 2017. Liu died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Chiang Ying-ying
AP Photo
Supporters hold slogans reading ''Mourning Liu Xiaobo 1955-2017'' during a ceremony to mourn late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu, China's most famous political prisoner, at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, July 14, 2017. Liu died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Chiang Ying-ying
AP Photo
A bouquet of flowers is placed on a chair that reads: ''Mourning Liu Xiaobo'' in front of his image during a ceremony to mourn late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu, China's most famous political prisoner, at Democracy Square in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, July 14, 2017. Liu died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Chiang Ying-ying
AP Photo
A plainclothes Chinese security guard attempts to stop a photographer from taking photos of an apartment building where Liu Xia, the wife of Chinese dissident and Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, had been living under house arrest in Beijing, Friday, July 14, 2017. Imprisoned for all the seven years since he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Liu Xiaobo never renounced the pursuit of human rights in China, insisting on living a life of "honesty, responsibility and dignity." China's most prominent political prisoner died Thursday of liver cancer at 61.
Mark Schiefelbein
AP Photo
A plainclothes Chinese security guard attempts to stop a photographer from taking photos of an apartment building where Liu Xia, the wife of Chinese dissident and Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, Friday, July 14, 2017. Friends of Liu Xiaobo's family say that efforts to persuade Beijing to allow the couple to leave China were motivated not so much to seek treatment for the terminally ill political prisoner but to facilitate an escape from China for his severely depressed wife, Liu Xia. Liu's death on Thursday, July 13 has now returned his wife's fate back to the fore, with foreign officials calling for Beijing to release her from house arrest and let her leave the country as she wishes.
Mark Schiefelbein
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 9, 2013, file photo, a relative comforts Liu Xia, left, wife of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, while she cries outside Huairou Detention Center where her brother Liu Hui was jailed in Huairou district, on the outskirts of Beijing. Friends of Liu Xiaobo's family say that efforts to persuade Beijing to allow the couple to leave China were motivated not so much to seek treatment for the terminally ill political prisoner but to facilitate an escape from China for his severely depressed wife, Liu Xia. Liu's death on Thursday, July 13, 2017 has now returned his wife's fate back to the fore, with foreign officials calling for Beijing to release her from house arrest and let her leave the country as she wishes.
Alexander F. Yuan, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, protesters display portraits of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo and his detained wife Liu Xia during a demonstration outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong. Friends of Liu Xiaobo's family say that efforts to persuade Beijing to allow the couple to leave China were motivated not so much to seek treatment for the terminally ill political prisoner but to facilitate an escape from China for his severely depressed wife, Liu Xia. Liu's death on Thursday, July 13, 2017 has now returned his wife's fate back to the fore, with foreign officials calling for Beijing to release her from house arrest and let her leave the country as she wishes.
Vincent Yu, File
AP Photo
In this photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, relatives stand next to the casket of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo during his funeral at a funeral parlor in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China says the body of Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer, has been cremated. The government of the city of Shenyang in northeastern China, where Liu was treated, said in a briefing that the cremation took place Saturday morning in a ceremony attended by family and friends.
Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP)
ADDS IDS - In this photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, Liu Xia, center, wife of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, holds a portrait of him during his funeral at a funeral parlor in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, July 15, 2017. The photo shows, from left to right, Liu Hui, younger brother of Liu Xia, Liu Xia and Liu Xiaoxuan, younger brother of Liu Xiaobo holding his cremated remains.
Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP)
In this photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, Liu Xia, wife of Liu Xiaobo and her brother Liu Hui, left stand next to the casket of the late Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo during his funeral at a funeral parlor in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP)
ADDS A DROPPED WORD IN FIRST SENTENCE - In this photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, people attend the funeral of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo at a funeral parlor in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished.
Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP)
ADDS IDS - In this photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, relatives stand next to the casket of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo during his funeral at a funeral parlor in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, July 15, 2017. The photo shows from left, unknown woman, unknown woman, Liu Xiaoxuan, younger brother of Liu Xiaobo, Liu Xiaoguang, older brother of Liu Xiaobo, Liu Hui, younger brother of Liu Xia, and Liu Xia.
Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP)
A photo showing Liu Xia, center, holding a photo of the late Liu Xiaobo as Liu Xiaoxuan, Liu Xiaobo's younger brother, right, holds his cremated remains in a black box near Liu Xia's brother Liu Hui, left, during a ceremony, is displayed at a government press conference held in a hotel in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
A photo showing from right Liu Xia, her brother Liu Hui, Liu Xiaobo's elder brother Liu Xiaoguang and younger brother Liu Xiaoxuan attend a ceremony for the late Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo at a funeral home is shown at a government press conference held at a hotel in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished.
Ng Han Guan
AP Photo
A rosary hangs over the portrait of the late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo is displayed outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
A portrait of late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo is displayed outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
Patrick Brousseau from Canada dressing in traditional Scottish attire mourns late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
A portrait of the late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo is displayed outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
A banner displaying a sketch of late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo and his detained wife Liu Xia is displayed outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
Patrick Brousseau from Canada plays the bagpipe in traditional Scottish attire as he mourns late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 15, 2017. China cremated the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer amid international criticism of Beijing for not letting him travel abroad as he had wished.
Vincent Yu
AP Photo
